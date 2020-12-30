WV surpasses 1,300 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 34 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,318 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old male from Mason County, a 78-year-old male from Hancock County, a 71-year-old female from Hancock County, 90-year-old female from Preston County, an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 93-year-old male from Ohio County, a 62-year-old female from Hancock County, a 74-year-old female from Fayette County, an 88-year-old male from Lewis County, a 77-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year-old female from McDowell County, a 93-year-old male from Preston County, an 81-year-old female from Hancock County, a 71-year-old female from Ohio County, an 81-year-old female from Boone County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old male from Logan County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, an 81-year-old female from Brooke County, an 82-year-old male from Hardy County, a 52-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year-old female from Ohio, and a 46-year-old male from Kanawha County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 30, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Hospitalizations are also at a record high with 797 West Virginians currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 203 are in the ICU and 93 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR reports 1,452 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The new cases bring the Mountain State to 84,225 cases of the virus throughout the pandemic. Of that total, 24,433 cases remain active and 58,474 West Virginians have recovered. The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is 11.68% and the cumulative rate is 4.78%.

West Virginia has received a total of 86,800 doses of vaccines for COVID-19, of those, 37,862 have been distributed throughout the Mountain State.

WV County Alert System map as of Dec. 30, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

54 of the Mountain State’s 55 counties are in red or orange on the County Alert System map. No counties are listed in gold or yellow, and only Calhoun County is listed in green with a positivity rate of 2.62%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).

For information on free COVID-19 testing, which the WV DHHR says is available to all West Virginia residents, visit the WV DHHR website.