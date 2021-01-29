WV surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say more than 2,000 West Virginians have now died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,006 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Taylor County, a 64-year-old male from Tyler County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old female from Wood County, an 86-year-old female from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from McDowell County, a 64-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Randolph County, a 71-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Logan County, a 71-year-old male from Barbour County, a 76-year-old male from Harrison County, a 57-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 69-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 49-year-old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year-old female from Wayne County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 905 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. With the new cases, West Virginia has reported 119,467 cases of the virus throughout the pandemic. The number of active cases continues to drop, with 22,570 of those cases remaining active as of Friday. Health officials say 519 West Virginians are in the hospital and 138 patients are in the ICU. 60 patients are on ventilators. A total of 94,891 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia has recieved a total of 1,899,155 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.66% and a cumulative rate of 5.60%.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Jan. 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has administered 183,390 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 101.9% of the supply allotted as first doses. The higher percentage is due to additional doses in some vials. 59.9% of the state’s allotted second doses have been administered. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Two West Virginia counties are now green on the state’s County Alert System map, with Summers County joins Tucker County in the green. Logan, Boone, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Jefferson, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Doddridge, Ritchie and Wirt counties are red.

McDowell, Lincoln, Gilmer, Lewis and Morgan counties are in gold. The map lists Mercer, Fayette, Calhoun and Webster as yellow. The remaining 29 counties are all in orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.