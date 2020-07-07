WV surpasses 3,500 COVID-19 cases, more than 190k tested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.84%. The daily rate is listed as 3.80%.

As of 5 p.m. July 7, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 190,367 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,505 total cases, 106 of which are probable. The total includes 810 active cases, 2,600 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (482/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (166/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (75/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (84/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (350/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (28/0), Marion (87/3), Marshall (44/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (295/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (128/8), Wyoming (7/0).

