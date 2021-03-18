WV tax deadline extended to May 17

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has directed the West Virginia Tax Department to extend the West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, 2021.

The governor says this change corresponds to the IRS’s decision yesterday to extend tax filing to that date. He says individual taxpayers will not need to call the WV Tax Department or file any forms to qualify for the extension.

Justice’s office says the relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due April 15 and those payments are still due April 15. According to the governor, taxes must be paid as the taxpayer earns or receives income during the year through either withholding or estimated tax payments. While most taxpayers’ taxes are automatically withheld from their paychecks, people whose income is not subject to income tax withholding make pay their estimated tax payments to the West Virginia Tax Department quarterly. This includes self-employment income, alimony, rental income, interest and dividends.

More information will be available in the coming days on the West Virginia Tax Department’s website.