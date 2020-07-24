WV teachers prep for uncertain semester

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia teachers are gearing up to teach students for the upcoming semester regardless of what the “classroom” looks like.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is offering a professional learning opportunity in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year to help county and school staff, including teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, academic coaches, county administrators and instructional leaders in engaging students in learning activities, regardless of how instruction is delivered.

The WVDE Instructional Support Professional Learning Forum is a virtual training set for August 3 through August 7, 2020, featuring a series of nearly 100 online professional learning sessions.

The WVDE says the three-day forum focuses on a variety of topics designed to help county and school personnel prepare for the upcoming school year, whether classes are in-person, remote or through blended learning.

Sessions include topics such as teaching reading comprehension remotely, virtual speech-language evaluation training, remote learning with science labs and addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, including special needs students, according to the WVDE.

The forum also includes a strand of topics for Technical and Adult Education, according to the WVDE.

“Our greatest hope is for this school year to look and feel like any other; however, we know that the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic require us to be prepared to meet student needs in new and innovative ways. The Instructional Support Professional Learning Forum is an opportunity for our education community to engage with topic leaders and each other as we prepare to address the unique circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year.” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch.

While some sessions are filled to capacity, they will all be recorded and made available for educators to view at a later date. More than 20,000 people have registered for sessions in the forum to date. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch will also give an overview of re-entry efforts as a virtual keynote.

