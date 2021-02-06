WV teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has joined the nation’s inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

Frannie Kitzmiller of Morgantown earned the distinction Thursday.

The Morgantown Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America says she’s West Virginia’s first female Eagle scout and among hundreds nationwide.

Girls were allowed to join the Boys Scouts of America in 2019.

Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank. Kitzmiller’s brother is also an Eagle Scout. To earn the title, an individual must earn at least 21 merit badges, take on leadership roles within their troop and their community, and complete a large community service project.