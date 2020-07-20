WV teen reported missing on trip to Kentucky

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing teenager.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Emily Rose Barrett-Berry was reported missing Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was last heard from Friday, July 17 when she spoke to her grandmother by phone.

Deputies say she left town with a friend in a red Chevrolet car to go to a water park in Kentucky. Her phone was last located near Louisville, KY, on Saturday.

Emily Barrett-Berry is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, with sandy-colored hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has had contact with her since Saturday, or who knows where she can be found, is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through Facebook, or anonymously the sheriff’s department website.

