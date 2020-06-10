WV to allow nursing home visitations next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says visitations to nursing homes will be phased in across the state.

Justice says limited visitation can begin Wednesday, June 17 for facilities that have had no active COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

All facilities must be certified with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources before visitations can begin. Families will be expected to make appointments with the facility to s schedule a visit. More guidance will be made available on the governor’s website.

According to the WV DHHR, individual facilities will be able to determine if they are ready to open. Facilities that meet guidelines, but do not feel prepared to open for visitations will be allowed to remain closed. WV DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch says social distancing even with the relatives people are visiting will still be in place as the facilities open.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories