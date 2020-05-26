WV to open registration, education for medical cannabis physicians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health says its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting physician registrations May 28, 2020.

The bureau says the application for registration and the mandatory four-hour physician education course can be accessed at www.medcanwv.org on May 28, 2020. A paper option will not be available according to the WV DHHR.

The registration application period will be open indefinitely, and the WV DHHR says there is no limit on physician participation.

“Physician registration and training are essential steps to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” says Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “The Office of Medical Cannabis continues to work during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis as soon as possible. We have been able to maintain previously established timelines by utilizing alternative work platforms in keeping with the Governor’s social distancing directive.”

The Bureau for Public Health says potential medical cannabis patients should be aware that while physician registration is an important step forward, this does not mean that they will be able to immediately obtain products.

