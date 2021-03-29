WV to receive $4 billion through American Rescue Plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute $4 billion in direct aid to West Virginia through the American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he fought to include funding for healthcare providers, specifically rural healthcare providers, in the relief bill.

According to Manchin, more than $82 million from the latest COVID-19 relief package will support 28 health centers across West Virginia in April. The Senator said this funding will help expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment through health centers and help increase and improve operational capacity.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia healthcare providers and health centers have gone above and beyond to provide care for their fellow West Virginians,” said Manchin. “I’m thrilled that the HHS will begin administering more than $82 million in April to 28 health centers across the Mountain State.”

“This funding is a lifeline for our state’s community health centers – all of which put their full effort into COVID-19 vaccination, testing and contact tracing. Every community health center in the state has been a part of the COVID-19 response for over a year. These much needed resources will enable health centers to continue these efforts in their communities,” Sherri Ferrell, CEO of the West Virginia Primary Care Association, said. “The funding is a testament to the Biden administration and Congress, including West Virginia’s senators and representatives, continuing to see community health centers as an essential piece of our state’s overall pandemic response.”

Funding for West Virginia Rural Health Providers From the American Rescue Plan Includes:

$8.5 billion for Provider Relief Fund to support rural health providers, including hospitals, clinics, health centers, home health, and long-term care centers.

$7.6 billion for Community Health Centers for vaccine administration and distribution, testing, tracing, equipment and supplies, workforce, and infrastructure needs.

$7.6 billion for grant awards to State, local, and territorial public health departments to establish and expand public health workforce.

$500 million for rural healthcare grants to create an emergency pilot program to increase vaccine capacity and distribution.

$1.4 billion for various programs to strengthen the healthcare workforce education programs and retention.

Individual Awards Listed Below:

$11,142,750 – Valley Health Systems

– Valley Health Systems $6,762,500 –Community Care of West Virginia

–Community Care of West Virginia $6,477,250 – Community Health Systems

– Community Health Systems $5,355,375 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System

– Shenandoah Valley Medical System $5,147,375 – Womencare Inc.

– Womencare Inc. $3,480,750 – Cabin Creek Health Systems

– Cabin Creek Health Systems $3,431,250 – New River Health Association

– New River Health Association $3,123,625 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center

– Lincoln County Primary Care Center $2,902,000 – Change, Incorporated

– Change, Incorporated $2,843,250 – Bluestone Health Association

– Bluestone Health Association $2,664,625 – Wirt County Health Service Association

– Wirt County Health Service Association $2,527,750 – Rainelle Medical Center

– Rainelle Medical Center $2,413,375 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

– Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center $2,314,500 – E.A. Hawse Health Center

– E.A. Hawse Health Center $2,181,375 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center

– Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center $2,050,500 – Belington Community Medical Services Association

– Belington Community Medical Services Association $2,030,875 – Monroe County Health Department

– Monroe County Health Department $2,026,375 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers

– Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers $1,811,625 – Valley Health Care

– Valley Health Care $1,756,750 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association

– Ritchie County Primary Care Association $1,745,625 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center

– Preston Taylor Community Health Center $1,676,250 – Williamson Health & Wellness Center

– Williamson Health & Wellness Center $1,297,875 – Tug River Health Association

– Tug River Health Association $1,285,875 –St. George Medical Clinic

–St. George Medical Clinic $1,281,500 – Pendleton Community Care

– Pendleton Community Care $1,278,875 – Roane Family Health Care

– Roane Family Health Care $1,190,250 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association

– Clay-Battelle Health Services Association $642,000 – Mountaineer Community Health Center

To learn more about funding and benefits for West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan, click here.