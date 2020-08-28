WV to receive more than $68 million from FEMA grant for lost wages program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia will receive $68,269,946 from a FEMA grant as part of the lost wages program for citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, who approved the grant for West Virginia, says the grant funding will allow West Virginia to provide those unemployed due to the pandemic $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) says FEMA will work with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as he implements state systems to make this funding available to the residents of the state.

