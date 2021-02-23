WV tops 130k COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State reported 285 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Feb. 23, bringing the state to a total of 130,139 cases since the pandemic began. The first case of the virus in West Virginia was reported March 17, 2020.

WV COVID-19 data as of Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 119,337 West Virginians have recovered from the virus and 8,528 cases remain active. That number has declined almost steadily since reaching its peak of 29,257 active cases on Jan. 10. Of the active cases, 296 people are currently hospitalized with 78 patients in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

Health officials say 11 more West Virginians, including a 103-year-old, have died due to COVID-19. A total of 2,274 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, an 86-year-old female from Randolph County, a 59-year-old male from Lewis County, a 75-year-old male from Preston County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, a 77-year-old female from McDowell County, an 86-year-old female from Lewis County, a 103-year-old male from Mercer County, a 70-year-old female from Mercer County, and a 70-year-old female from Mingo County.

The state has received a total of 2,127,566 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.32% and a current cumulative rate of 5.50%.

Vaccination efforts are continuing in the Mountain State with 167,953 West Virginians now fully vaccinated. A total of 272,007 people in the state have received their first dose. Due to additional doses in vials of the vaccine, the state has used 102.3% of the vaccines currently allotted to the state. West Virginians can pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map Logan, Cabell, Putnam, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Wetzel, Brooke, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties are orange. Mingo, Boone, Lincoln, Wood, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Grant, Hardy and Jefferson counties are gold. No counties on the map are listed as red.

West Virginia has 24 counties listed as green on the map and Wayne, Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer, Marshall and Hancock counties are yellow.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,176), Berkeley (9,596), Boone (1,549), Braxton (773), Brooke (2,002), Cabell (7,719), Calhoun (223), Clay (370), Doddridge (465), Fayette (2,616), Gilmer (705), Grant (1,052), Greenbrier (2,380), Hampshire (1,504), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,809), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,585), Kanawha (11,920), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,667), Marion (3,622), Marshall (2,987), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,341), Mercer (4,175), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,104), Monongalia (7,815), Monroe (937), Morgan (925), Nicholas (1,164), Ohio (3,603), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,519), Putnam (4,165), Raleigh (4,605), Randolph (2,371), Ritchie (613), Roane (491), Summers (700), Taylor (1,074), Tucker (496), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,658), Wayne (2,585), Webster (296), Wetzel (1,068), Wirt (349), Wood (6,978), Wyoming (1,731).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.