WV tops 1,500 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 37 more West Virginians, including a 36-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19. The new deaths bring the state to 142 deaths reported in the past four days and 1,518 deaths since the pandemic began.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Hardy County, a 76-year-old female from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from Mason County, an 88-year-old male from Mason County, a 70-year-old male from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Hancock County, an 80-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year-old female from Ohio County, a 94-year-old female from Ohio County, a 47-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year-old male from Hancock County, a 77-year-old male from Ohio County, a 93-year-old female from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 97-year-old female from Hancock County, a 72-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year-old male from Mercer County, an 83-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old male from Upshur County, an 88-year-old male from Brooke County, a 68-year-old male from Mason County, an 83-year-old male from Barbour County, a 36-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year-old female from Ohio County, a 91-year-old female from Putnam County, an 84-year-old male from Ohio County, a 46-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year-old male from Barbour County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, the WV DHHR recorded 1,325 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 96,002 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 27,603 are active and 66,881 West Virginians have recovered. The daily percent positivity rate is currently 7.10% and the cumulative rate is 5.21%.

The number of West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus is 789, down from yesterday’s record breaking 818. The state says 219 patients in the ICU with the virus, a new record and up from the 217 reported Wednesday. 96 people are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 66,792 of those have been administered.

The County Alert System map shows 45 of the state’s 55 counties in red. The other 10 – McDowell, Wyoming, Summers, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Lewis, Randolph and Tucker counties – are in orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

Information on free COVID-19 testing and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events is available on the WV DHHR website.