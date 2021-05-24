WV tops 160K COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 619 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Mountain State since the last update on Friday, May 21. The new cases bring the state to a total of 160,354 cases throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say three more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, May 21, bringing the state to a total of 2,775 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Clay County, a 49-year-old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year-old female from Wood County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Of those cases, 1,791 have been confirmed as variant cases. This includes 1,546 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 232 cases of the California Variant.

Health officials also say the state’s active cases have continued to drop, now reported at 5,499 active cases. Of those cases, the WV DHHR says 218 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 78 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,885,043 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.74% and a cumulative rate of 5.11%. Health officials say 152,080 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, the WV DHHR says a total of 879,151 West Virginians have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 720,091 eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

WV County Alert System Map for May 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are in red as of Monday morning. Counties listed as orange include Mercer, Mingo, Lincoln, Putnam Wirt, Pleasants, Wetzel, Braxton, and Nicholas counties.

Counties in gold on the map include Raleigh, Boone, Jackson, Clay, Webster, Randolph, Mineral, Berkeley and Brooke counties. Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Lewis, Tyler, Ritchie, Kanawha and Logan counties are in yellow.

The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.