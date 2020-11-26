WV tops 700 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 17 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The number brings the Mountain State to 712 deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year-old male from Mason County, an 89-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year-old male from Cabell County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Putnam County, a 75-year-old male from Taylor County, an 85-year-old female from Marshall County, a 57-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old female from Mineral County, a 47-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year-old male from Marshall County, a 98-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Preston County, a 57-year-old male from Jackson County, an 85-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 68-year-old male from Doddridge County.

The state broke the single-day record Saturday, Nov. 21 with 19 reported deaths. The highest overall number was reported Monday, Nov. 9. when WV Gov. Jim Justice announced 27 additional deaths. He said in his press briefing that day those deaths were not a single-day total but were cumulative over a period of time and the state had just received confirmation that they were labeled confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The state is also reporting 1,130 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Also the state’s second-highest single-day record. The highest single-day case total in West Virginia was reported by the WV DHHR Saturday, Nov. 14 with 1,153 cases.

Health officials have confirmed 44,180 cases since the pandemic began. 14,750 of those remain active. Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 534 people currently fighting the virus in hospitals across the state. 147 of those are in the ICU and 60 are on ventilators. At least 28,718 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Nov. 26, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The WV DHHR says the state has received a total of 1,079,066 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.97%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 3.56%.

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, Mason, Wirt, Wyoming and Mineral counties are red. The map lists Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Ritchie, Wood, Taylor, Barbour, Putnam, Mingo, Boone, Pocahontas, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson as orange. Gold counties include Wayne, Cabell, Jackson, Doddridge, Harrison and Preston. All other counties are green or yellow on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).

The DHHR says the following upcoming free COVID-19 testing events will be held in the next few days:

November 27, 2020

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV