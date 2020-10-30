WV towns awarded grants for improvement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced more than $2.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for seven projects in Eastern Panhandle communities and $300,000 for three projects in Wood County communities.

According to the governor, the combined grants total $2,686,639 for five counties.

“They end up making our cities and towns a lot more presentable and they make our rail trails more accessible to all West Virginians,” Justice said. “But, in addition to all that, they draw tourism. They draw goodness to West Virginia.”

The grants will help towns and cities improve and build sidewalks, lighting and trails among other projects. The West Virginia Department of Transportation administers the WV TARTP, which is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“You don’t ever know what’s going to happen with all that goodness,” Justice said. “And the result of that goodness may be that somebody moves; somebody moves a business here or somebody moves themselves here. And the end of the day, it’s all kinds of great stuff.”

Justice says the grants are among the most recent wave of TARTP grants awarded this year, totaling 47 grants worth more than $8.6 million for projects in 29 counties throughout the Mountain State.

The grants awarded today include:

The Berkeley County Roadhouse Authority – $742,889 for the Martinsburg Roundhouse Project construction of the Martinsburg Roundhouse and Machine Shop ADA bathrooms and fire suppression system.

– $742,889 for the Martinsburg Roundhouse Project construction of the Martinsburg Roundhouse and Machine Shop ADA bathrooms and fire suppression system. City of Martinsburg – $100,000 for the Martinsburg North Queen Street Streetscape Project Phase 3 for the design of approximately 1,675 linear feet of ADA compliant sidewalks curb ramps and lighting on North Queen Street.

– $100,000 for the Martinsburg North Queen Street Streetscape Project Phase 3 for the design of approximately 1,675 linear feet of ADA compliant sidewalks curb ramps and lighting on North Queen Street. Town of Romney – $100,000 for the Romney North High Street Sidewalk Improvements Project’s design of sidewalk replacements in downtown Romney.

– $100,000 for the Romney North High Street Sidewalk Improvements Project’s design of sidewalk replacements in downtown Romney. City of Charles Town – $700,000 for the Charles Town Augustine Trail Project Phase 2 construction of approximately 1.1 miles of hiking and biking trail facilities.

– $700,000 for the Charles Town Augustine Trail Project Phase 2 construction of approximately 1.1 miles of hiking and biking trail facilities. Corporation of Shepherdstown – $500,000 for the Shepherdstown Path Project construction of approximately 0.5 miles of walking paths along the west side of Route 480 in Shepherdstown.

– $500,000 for the Shepherdstown Path Project construction of approximately 0.5 miles of walking paths along the west side of Route 480 in Shepherdstown. Town of Bath – $93,750 for the Bath Streetscape Design 2 Project for the design of ADA compliant sidewalks on the east side of South Washington Street and Wilkes Street.

– $93,750 for the Bath Streetscape Design 2 Project for the design of ADA compliant sidewalks on the east side of South Washington Street and Wilkes Street. Cacapon Resort State Park Foundation – $150,000 for the Cacapon State Park Mountain Bike Uphill Trail To Mountain Top Project’s construction of approximately five miles of bike trails within Cacapon State Park

– $150,000 for the Cacapon State Park Mountain Bike Uphill Trail To Mountain Top Project’s construction of approximately five miles of bike trails within Cacapon State Park City of Parkersburg – $100,000 for the Parkersburg St. Mary’s/Dudley Avenue Streetscape Enhancement Project’s design of streetscape enhancement on the St. Mary’s Dudley Avenue Corridor.

– $100,000 for the Parkersburg St. Mary’s/Dudley Avenue Streetscape Enhancement Project’s design of streetscape enhancement on the St. Mary’s Dudley Avenue Corridor. City of Pennsboro – $100,000 for the Pennsboro Sidewalk Improvements Project Phase 2 for construction of approximately 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk along Mountain Drive

– $100,000 for the Pennsboro Sidewalk Improvements Project Phase 2 for construction of approximately 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk along Mountain Drive City of Williamstown – $100,000 for the Williamstown Sidewalk Improvements Project Phase 3’s design and construction of replacement sidewalks along the street surrounding the new Williamstown Elementary School.

