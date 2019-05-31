West Virginia trade mission to China and Japan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) It's no secret that West Virginia exports a lot of coal to China, but the Mountain State wants to do more. For example, there's still work to be done on the so-called China Energy deal where Beijing wants to expand into the natural gas and manufacturing markets in West Virginia. So a delegation from here is going there.

"The first half of the trip involves meetings with China Energy, which as most folks know has announced an $84 billion dollar planned investment in our state. And after those meetings were going to have some follow-up meetings with folks there who are looking to deploy significant capital here in West Virginia," said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The trade mission is also going to Japan, which is West Virginia's number one foreign trading partner. Toyota Manufacturing and Hino Motors in West Virginia have already announced big expansion plans. And, there is hope for more.

"We already have 21 Japanese companies here doing business, employing over 4,000 West Virginians. And there we'll go and see what we can do to expand those opportunities," said Secretary Ed Gaunch, West Virginia Department of Commerce.

But the delegation is mindful of the trade and tariff war ongoing between the White House and China.

"One of the things we have to make clear when we get there is that we as the government of the State of West Virginia are not necessarily of the same opinion with respect to tariffs, and embargoes and trade restrictions," said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

"It's a geo-political issue that we have no control over, so we're just going to go over and tell the West Virginia story," said Secretary Ed Gaunch, West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The Secretary believes some new deals with China are close to being announced.

The West Virginia delegation will be in China and Japan for a full week. We will do a progress report when they return.