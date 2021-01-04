WV traffic stop leads to drug bust

Presley Cadle, 43 of Oak Hill and Elmer Evans II, 19 of Fayetteville are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Jan. 4, 2020. (Photos courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A traffic stop ended in drug-related charges for two Fayette County men.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Oak Hill area due to the driver allegedly being unlicensed. After searching the vehicle, the deputy found an undisclosed amount of heroin and nearly $2,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s department says Presley Cadle, 43 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Driving While License Revoked Due to DUI. Elmer Evans II, 19 of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, according to deputies.

The sheriff says both men are now court proceedings and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.