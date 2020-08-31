WV troopers search for sexual offender

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Do you know this man or know where he is located? State Police could use your help.

West Virginia State Police are searching for Jonathan Michael Wilson.

Wilson has active warrants in Jackson County for failing to register as a sex offender.

He has a ‘WV’ tattoo on the left side of his cheek.

If you have seen him, contact State Police at 304-746-2100.

