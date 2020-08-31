JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Do you know this man or know where he is located? State Police could use your help.
West Virginia State Police are searching for Jonathan Michael Wilson.
Wilson has active warrants in Jackson County for failing to register as a sex offender.
He has a ‘WV’ tattoo on the left side of his cheek.
If you have seen him, contact State Police at 304-746-2100.
More Stories
- WV troopers search for sexual offender
- Mercer County school employee dies from COVID-19
- Summers County man arrested on murder charge
- WV DMV extends driver’s licenses through end of 2020
- More Ohio students return to in-person classes
- Gov. Justice: Orange counties need negative COVID-19 tests for sports, marching bands to play
- Mount Olive Correctional Facility confirms more than 130 COVID-19 cases
- Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19
- Fugitives arrested in Wayne County, one facing more charges
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled