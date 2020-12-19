WV veterans to receive first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – All four Veteran Affairs medical centers in West Virginia will begin distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin made the announcement Saturday, Dec. 19. He says the Department of Veterans Affairs selected West Virginia to receive the initial allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

“Today I heard directly from Veterans Affairs officials that VA facilities in West Virginia will be receiving the initial allocation of the of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week. I’m pleased the Department of Veterans Affairs has acted quickly after my inquiry last week to remedy the situation. West Virginia Veterans have made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation and are one of the most at-risk populations in the country. That’s why ensuring they quickly receive the vaccine is of the upmost importance. I will continue working with VA and other Administration officials to ensure every West Virginian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – WV)

Earlier this week, Manchin sent a letter calling on the VA to provide a reason why many rural Veterans, including those in West Virginia, were being excluded from the VA’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.