WV Vietnam veterans to be honored in national memorial program

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) — Vietnam veterans will be inducted into the nonprofit organization Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (WWMF) “In Memory” program for 2020. The program honors Vietnam veterans who lost their lives due to their service. Twelve of the 591 veterans are from West Virginia.
VVMF founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. They say their mission is to honor the legacy of Vietnam veterans and military service.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” said President and CEO of VVMF, Jim Knotts
The following 2020 “In Memory” West Virginian Inductees will be honored:
- Raymond Osval “Red” Beverly, U.S. Army
- Pineville, W. Va.
- November 18, 1942 – August 13, 2009
- John Carl Blaylock Sr., U.S. Army
- Princeton, W. Va.
- November 16, 1948 – April 20, 2011
- James Robert Carmichael, U.S. Army
- Ravenswood, W. Va.
- April 12, 1947 – April 23, 2019
- Cloyd Martin Chaney, U.S. Army
- Carpendale, W. Va.
- February 16, 1942 – May 5, 2019
- Robert Allen Cook, U.S. Army
- Huntington, W. Va.
- October 25, 1946 – April 13, 2018
- Wendell Craig, U.S. Army
- Buffalo, W. Va.
- March 5, 1946 – October 1, 2019
- Harry Martin Maury Jr., U.S. Army
- Moundsville, W. Va.
- January 22, 1947 – October 1, 2006
- John Moore, U.S. Army
- Waverly, W. Va.
- April 23, 1950 – December 19, 2018
- Alfonso Louis Pompili Jr., U.S. Navy
- Morgantown, W. Va.
- December 21, 1948 – July 25, 2015
- Kenneth E. Satterfield, U.S. Marine Corps
- St. Marys, W. Va.
- January 25, 1949 – September 7, 2019
- Barry Thomas Shelton, U.S. Air Force
- Charleston, W. Va.
- October 10, 1948 – June 18, 2000
- Roger A. Wilson, U.S. Army
- Follonsbee, W. Va.
- June 11, 1938 – December 8, 2019
The “In Memory” ceremony will be held on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and live-streamed live on VVMF’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. ET Oct. 15, 2021. For more information on the “In Memory” program or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2022, visit www.vvmf.org/inmemory.
