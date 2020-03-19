1  of  2
WV welcome centers, rest areas to remain open

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:
West Virginia_1521729147835.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that all welcome centers and rest areas will remain open to travelers during the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All welcome centers and rest areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open, according to a press release. However, employees will not be staffing information stations at Welcome Centers.

