WV welcome centers, rest areas to remain open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that all welcome centers and rest areas will remain open to travelers during the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All welcome centers and rest areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open, according to a press release. However, employees will not be staffing information stations at Welcome Centers.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories