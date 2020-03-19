CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that all welcome centers and rest areas will remain open to travelers during the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All welcome centers and rest areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open, according to a press release. However, employees will not be staffing information stations at Welcome Centers.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus
- WV welcome centers, rest areas to remain open
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing
- Mon Health suspends all ‘non-essential’ treatments
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital child care employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Greenbrier Resort closes due to coronavirus concerns
- Florida COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey
- One man arrested after several shots fired in Dunbar
- Charleston floral shop concerned for peak season
- President Trump taps emergency powers, signs coronavirus aid package into law