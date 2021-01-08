WV WIC participants eligible for more nutritional food options

Cropped shot of young woman shopping for fresh organic green apples in supermarket. She is shopping with a cotton mesh eco bag and carries a variety of fruits and vegetables. Zero waste concept (Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More foods are available for purchase with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health updated list encourages healthier eating habits and meets more nutritional needs.

“This better serves West Virginians by supporting a diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and nutrients, and it also reflects the ability of WIC to adapt and respond to participant requests,” said Emma Walters, Nutrition Services Coordinator with the West Virginia WIC Program. “Together, these changes confirm the program can meet the diverse nutritional needs of mothers, children, and infants, especially in times of chaos, confusion, and need.”

The WV DHHR says this completes the first comprehensive revisions to the West Virginia WIC approved food list since 2018. The revisions reflect comments submitted by WIC participants in response to surveys as well as from an advisory council for authorized retailer contributions. The final changes were approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The list includes several additional brands of juices and whole wheat breads, buns and pastas, and more inclusion for those with sensitive dietary restrictions such as lactose-free yogurt options and more brand options of soy milk.

The Bureau for Public Health says the program has been working to provide participants with food packages throughout the pandemic to ensure people are meeting their dietary essentials. They have also made other adjustments such as virtual benefit insurance.