WV woman arrested following Sunday morning fire in Grant County

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Nancy Berg, 25, has been charged in an outbuilding fire that happened in the early morning hours of April 27. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Grant County woman has been arrested after investigators determined a fire at an outbuilding Sunday in Maysville was deliberately set, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire marshal’s office says Nancy Berg, 25, has been charged in the fire that occurred in the early morning hours of April 27. There was also radiant heat damage to a nearby home.

The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department called WV State Fire Marshal’s investigators to the property to examine the scene. The fire marshal’s office says investigators determined it was arson-related and, with the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Berg April 29 on first-degree arson charges.

The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department called WV State Fire Marshal’s investigators to the property to examine the scene of a fire at an outbuilding Sunday in Maysville April 27, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office)

Damages to the outbuilding and nearby home totaled almost $7,500, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. There were no injuries involved in the fire.

The fire marshal’s office says Berg is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories