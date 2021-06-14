WV woman facing attempted murder charges in alleged arson

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Bridget Avonelle Cozort, 30, of Kopperston, is charged with one count of 1st-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to a home she had been living in while two other people were inside. June 14, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly setting fire to a home where she had been living in an alleged attempt to kill two people.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says Bridget Avonelle Cozort, 30, of Kopperston, is charged with one count of 1st-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say Cozort had allegedly been staying in the home with two other women when she was reportedly told on May 21 to move out. According to the Fire Marshal’s office, Cozort allegedly set fire to the living room curtains the following morning while the other two women were inside.

Officials say one of the other two women reportedly discovered the fire and called 911. Both women made it safely out of the home and the fire was contained to that room.

The WVSFMO says Cozort was arrested May 28 on other charges in Wyoming County and had been held in the Southern Regional Jail since her arrest. She was charged in connection to the alleged arson June 9 with a $100,000 set for this case.