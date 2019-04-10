West Virginia

W.Va. Tax Collections Fall Below Estimates in March

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia revenue collections are $191 million ahead of estimates with three months left in the fiscal year.

Gov. Jim Justice says tax collections in March were $3.8 million lower than estimates. He says the performance reflected an anticipated slowdown in winter construction.

Justice says the state remains on track for a significant year-end surplus. Nearly all of the current surplus occurred in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The general revenue tax collections of $333 million last month were 1.6 percent higher than collections in March 2018.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local