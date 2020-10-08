WVDE reports COVID-19 school closures for Friday in three counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting school building closures due to COVID-19 as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

The WVDE and Kanawha County Schools say three schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 9 due to COVID-19.

East Bank Middle School will be closed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case within the school community, according to the WVDE. Students are to log on to Schoology for eLearning and sports for Thursday and Friday are canceled.

Ruffner Elementary School in Kanawha County closed this morning, Thursday, Oct. 8, due to positive COVID-19 cases and will remain closed Friday. Students will log on to Schoology for eLearning.

The WVDE says Horace Mann Middle School will also be closed Friday and students will continue to work remotely through Schoology. The school has been closed to in-person students this week due to staff isolations related to COVID-19.

In McDowell County, the WVDE says River View High School and Sandy River Middle School will also be closed Friday due to COVID-19 and the day will be a blended learning day.

According to the WVDE website, Guyan Valley Middle School and Lincoln County High School in Lincoln County will also be closed Friday, Oct. 9 due to COVID-19.

