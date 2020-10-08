WVDE reports COVID-19 school closures for Friday in three counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting school building closures due to COVID-19 as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The WVDE and Kanawha County Schools say three schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 9 due to COVID-19.
- East Bank Middle School will be closed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case within the school community, according to the WVDE. Students are to log on to Schoology for eLearning and sports for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
- Ruffner Elementary School in Kanawha County closed this morning, Thursday, Oct. 8, due to positive COVID-19 cases and will remain closed Friday. Students will log on to Schoology for eLearning.
- The WVDE says Horace Mann Middle School will also be closed Friday and students will continue to work remotely through Schoology. The school has been closed to in-person students this week due to staff isolations related to COVID-19.
In McDowell County, the WVDE says River View High School and Sandy River Middle School will also be closed Friday due to COVID-19 and the day will be a blended learning day.
According to the WVDE website, Guyan Valley Middle School and Lincoln County High School in Lincoln County will also be closed Friday, Oct. 9 due to COVID-19.
