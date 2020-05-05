WVDE seeks partners for Summer Food Service Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education is seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to help feed children during the summer months.

County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations (501 (c)(3)) are encouraged to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The WVDE says program ensures children ages 18 and under facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access to the School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs. Sponsors typically represent schools, churches, community centers, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

The WVDE says just as during the COVID-19 pandemic, when school is out during the summer months, community programs and organizations are vital to ensuring children in West Virginia are still receiving the nutrition they need, especially in low-income areas.

“We are grateful for those that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help our schools feed children, but it is still vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure these supports continue through the summer months and that no child goes hungry,” says West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Now more than ever, providing consistent, quality nutrition throughout the summer helps children return to the classroom ready to learn and succeed.”

The WVDE says organizations interested in becoming sponsors for 2020 should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us, snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-3396.

