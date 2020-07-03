WVDEP seeks comments for Guyandotte watershed restoration plan

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Guyandotte River’s issues are no different than what many waterways in the tri-state region are experiencing, and now the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is looking for feedback to help resolve these common issues.

The mighty Guyandotte’s origins begin in Raleigh County.



“It’s one of those rivers like the Nile that seems to go the wrong direction on a map,” says David Bugs Stover, State Senator.



The Guyandotte empties into the Ohio River in Cabell County, and over time, the river has received a bad reputation, mainly due to its cleanliness.

“Obviously we need to clean the rivers up and we need to quit dumping sewage in it, but you can’t look at someone with a straight pipe cause they never ever, there’s nowhere to put a septic system, we have to find the money to do better, said Senator Stover.

Acid mine drainage and tires are also a concern, and the WVDEP is asking for input from river folks..

“Every time you take a straight pipe out of the river, we don’t put them back. We’re at least doing that and we’ve been doing it for a good while, so every time you take one out, that’s one less than you had, so there’s a slow and gentle improvement going on,” replies Senator Stover.

The input submitted will be used to help develop plans for future cleaner water.

