WVDHHR announces 2019-2020 winter season supplemental propane payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announces a supplemental propane payment to assist eligible residents with heating expenses for the 2019-20 winter season. The payments are possible because of a $250,000 donation that resulted from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved pursuant to the 2010 Order of Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court, according to the WVDHHR.

“DHHR is pleased to provide special propane heating assistance to approximately 3,549 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “The payments resulting from this donation will help many households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

Residents who receive propane for heating and who applied for and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $76 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.

All payments are expected to be issued by March 26, 2020, according to the WV DHHR.

