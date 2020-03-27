WVDHHR announces West Virginia’s first death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the state’s first COVID-19 related death.
The WVDHHR says the person is a 76-year old male from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
