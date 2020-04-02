WVDHHR confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 217.
The WV DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. Data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results, the WV DHHR says.
As of April 2, 2020, 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (3).
For the most up to date information, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
A Frequently Asked Questions document regarding case counts can be found here.
