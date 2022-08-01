CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some people have been receiving text messages asking them to validate their COVID vaccine for their driver’s license. The DMV warns that this is a spam message and should be deleted immediately.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received several reports of the spam text message, according to a release.

The DHHR said that no such message has been generated by DHHR and that the message should be immediately deleted. “Do not click on the link provided in the text message,” said the release.

The spam message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West​ Virginia residents.”

The DHHR said it will never ask for personal information via text message.

Alongside the release regarding the COVID vaccine spam call, the DMV also said that there are additional scam texts circulating that say the DMV owes you money or has a rebate for you. There is a link provided in the text. Anyone who receives the text should delete it and not click the link.

The DMV warns that it will never send you a text message and ask you to click on a link.