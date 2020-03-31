WVDII launches addiction and recovery online resource page amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has left many with a sense of uncertainty and for those with substance use disorder, the change in daily routines can have detrimental consequences to their sobriety.

Just within the last two weeks, churches and other organizations that once held Alcoholics Annonymous and Narcotics Annonymous meetings have had to shut their doors … all because of COVID-19.

It just looks a little different these days.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, but we can’t forget that we are still fighting an epidemic,” Dr. Susan Bissett, of West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute says.

In the middle of a world consumed with the coronavirus and social distancing, it’s important those in recovery know they aren’t alone.

“What we know about addiction is that isolation is not necessarily a good thing for people in active addiction or those that are in recovery, so that is why therapy and those meetings are so important for people in recovery,” Bissett says. “When you take away that opportunity for human connection, while it is good for public health and it may be good for someone’s physical health, it might not be so good for their mental health or their ability to maintain their sobriety at this time.”

Dr. Susan Bissett is the president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

The institute knows the changes to daily routines and schedules are especially difficult for those in recovery.

So, they’ve created a one-stop-shop, a comprehensive online resource page filled with virtual meetings, apps and other resources aimed to help those in recovery.

“Ways that people can stay connected even though we are disconnected,” Bissett says. “There are still a lot of ways for us to be social, without having to stand next to each other and that is key for people in recovery.”

The list includes nearly 85 direct links to resources, like virtual meetings through Zoom and Skype.

