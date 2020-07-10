SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas.
According to the release, applications must be submitted online and will be accepted until midnight on August 14.
“These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that the deer population exceeds management objectives,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the DNR. “Issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help meet our management goals.”
The DNR stated the applicants should log into the system, click, “Enter Lottery,” on the home screen, then click, “2020 Limited Antlerless Hunt” and select the county or wildlife management area for which they want to apply. Hunters also have the option to select a secondary county or WMA.
The following counties, state forests and WMAs are included in this drawing:
- Boone County
- Calvin Price State Forest
- Camp Creek State Forest
- Greenbrier County (North Portion)
- Greenbrier State Forest
- Hillcrest WMA
- Kumbrabow State Forest
- Nicholas County
- Pocahontas County
- Raleigh County (East Portion)
- Seneca State Forest
- Wayne County (North Portion)
- Webster County
DNR officials explained applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. After Sept. 1, applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account, which can be created by clicking here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 157 new cases of virus in 24 hours; Monongalia County sees spike
- Orioles name John Means starter for Opening Day
- WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications
- ‘Life jackets worn, nobody mourns’: Officials urge open water safety
- Meet the new WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR
- Coalition requests removal of Stonewall Jackson statue from WV Capitol grounds
- Poll shows second stimulus check needed to help Americans pay bills
- DoorDash driver somehow survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters
- Scioto County sees jump in COVID cases
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 62,856 cases, 3,032 deaths