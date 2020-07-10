WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas.

According to the release, applications must be submitted online and will be accepted until midnight on August 14.

“These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that the deer population exceeds management objectives,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the DNR. “Issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help meet our management goals.”

The DNR stated the applicants should log into the system, click, “Enter Lottery,” on the home screen, then click, “2020 Limited Antlerless Hunt” and select the county or wildlife management area for which they want to apply. Hunters also have the option to select a secondary county or WMA.

The following counties, state forests and WMAs are included in this drawing:

Boone County

Calvin Price State Forest

Camp Creek State Forest

Greenbrier County (North Portion)

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest WMA

Kumbrabow State Forest

Nicholas County

Pocahontas County

Raleigh County (East Portion)

Seneca State Forest

Wayne County (North Portion)

Webster County

DNR officials explained applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. After Sept. 1, applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account, which can be created by clicking here.

