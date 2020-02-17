MIDDLEBOURNE, WV (WBOY) – A post on the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Facebook page garnered a lot of attention on social media when it displayed pictures of road damage caused by “weather-related emergencies” near Route 23 in Tyler County.
The pictures showed a large crack across the road that DOT officials said was caused by weather emergencies. In the post, DOT officials said Tyler County crews are working to remove material on the slide above Route 23 to take the pressure off the slip. The post also said that a drill rig will be mobilizing this week to stabilize the area.
In the post, DOT officials said the Division of Highways appreciates citizens’ patience while they work to repair these roads and other areas that have been damaged by the weather.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament
- West Virginia Senate passes bill to increase judicial pay
- Donald Stratton, who survived attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97
- Skylift Park unfurls American flag over Gatlinburg for Presidents Day
- WVDOH continuing to work on roads damaged by weather-related emergencies
- Hong Kong police continue search for suspect in armed toilet paper robbery
- Falling brick prompts road closures on Charleston’s East Side
- LIVE: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- West Virginia celebrates 100 years of women’s right to vote
- US judge dismisses lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute