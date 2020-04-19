WVDOH proposes rehabilitation plan for Wheeling Suspension Bridge

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways has submitted their proposal to rehabilitate the historical Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

Intermittent temporary closures along Wheeling Heritage Trail near the east side of the bridge will be required during construction to ensure the safety of the trail users.

Closures will be coordinated with the City of Wheeling and the public will be informed 14 days in advance. Closures along the trail is expected to last 18 months.

Wheeling Heritage Trail will be open from Thursday, May 21 through Memorial Day (Monday, May 25).

No closures will be needed to take place on the west side of the bridge near Gateway Park.

WVDOH is currently accepting public comments, online or written, through June 4, 2020.

Send public comments to:

Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division of West Virginia Division of Highways at 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.

