WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways has submitted their proposal to rehabilitate the historical Wheeling Suspension Bridge.
Intermittent temporary closures along Wheeling Heritage Trail near the east side of the bridge will be required during construction to ensure the safety of the trail users.
Closures will be coordinated with the City of Wheeling and the public will be informed 14 days in advance. Closures along the trail is expected to last 18 months.
Wheeling Heritage Trail will be open from Thursday, May 21 through Memorial Day (Monday, May 25).
No closures will be needed to take place on the west side of the bridge near Gateway Park.
WVDOH is currently accepting public comments, online or written, through June 4, 2020.
Send public comments to:
Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division of West Virginia Division of Highways at 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths
- WVDOH proposes rehabilitation plan for Wheeling Suspension Bridge
- Georgia teen plays saxophone for his quarantined grandmothers during pandemic
- Notre Dame bell rings on first anniversary of the fire
- Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home
- Scioto County makes arrest in burglary and kidnapping case
- Air Force Academy graduation hat toss
- Small Business Administration gives tips on what businesses can do until more loan funding is available from federal government
- When to ease lockdowns? Nations offer wide mix of solutions
- 4-month-old Texan tests positive for COVID-19