WVDOH takes bids for 32 infrastructure projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has accepted 32 projects as part of Governor Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
These projects were announced for the program:
- Barboursville Curb Ramps in Cabell County
- Bethany Pike in Brooke County
- Dallas Pike Interchange in Ohio County
- Nitro 2nd Avenue Streetscape in Kanawha County
- Terra Alta On the Move project in Preston County
- District 6 guardrail replacements
- I-81 Exit 23 southbound exit improvement in Berkeley County
- Servia-Burnsville Road project in Braxton County
- Barboursville Park Equestrian Trail in Cabell County
- US 340 Left Turn Lane project in Jefferson County
- Tuckers Branch Slide correction in Putnam County
- District 4 guardrail replacement
- Princeton Thorn Street project in Mercer County
- Mohawk Arch project in McDowell County
- Cairo Road project in Ritchie County
- Private Willis Brunty Memorial Bridge in Lincoln County
- PFC David H. Shifflet Memorial Bridge overlay in Randolph County
- Princeton Main Street sidewalk project in Mercer County
- Extra Arch Bridge in Putnam County
- Flinderation Bridge (Harrison County)
- Stonelick Creek Bridge (Jackson County)
- Corporal Thomas Bennett Memorial Bridge in Monongalia County
- RHL Boulevard connector in Kanawha County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Big Creek Bridge in Fayette County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Indian Creek Bridge in Summers County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Mahan Bridge in Fayette County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Kimball Slab Bridge in McDowell County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Bartley Bottom Bridge in McDowell County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Annabelle Bridge in Mercer County (Roads to Prosperity)
- PFC WF Harrison Memorial Bridge in Jackson and Kanawha County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Thorofare Road Bridge in Kanawha County (Roads to Prosperity)
- Millard Bridge in Roane County (Roads to Prosperity)
Of these 32 projects, nine of them are bridges repair or replacements.
According to the WVDOH, several other bridge projects included in the letting will be paid for with money requested by Justice in June and approved by the West Virginia Legislature.
State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said all the bridges included in the Roads to Prosperity program are older structures that cost a lot of money to keep safe for the public.
“Being able to use the money the governor has given us to replace those with new structures will save the taxpayers money in the long run,” Brown said.
