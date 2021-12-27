WVDOT: ‘Awkward’ Beckley intersection to be fixed in 2022

Work on the “awkward” intersection near Appalachian Regional Hospital is expected to be completed by mid-2022 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Work on the “awkward” intersection near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley is expected to be completed in mid-2022, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).

They say the work that will be completed on the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) project is the realignment of the intersection of Eisenhower Drive with Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive and two new bridges.

They say where Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive join Eisenhower Drive is at an acute angle, making it an “awkward intersection.” They say over 10,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day.

Map of the Area (WOWK File)

WVDOT says in March 2021, WVDOH awarded Triton Construction Inc. a contract for $6,716,500 to do this project.

The project is paid for state money and federal dollars from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program, according to a press release.

Triton Construction Inc. started work on a 50-foot bridge over the Lewis McMannus Memorial Honor Trail, a 193-foot bridge over Cranberry Creek and a new intersection where the three roads meet in July 2021, according to a press release.

WVDOH says they hope the new intersection will be safer and more convenient.