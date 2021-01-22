WV’s active COVID-19 cases continue to decline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active cases of COVID-19 continue to drop, with 25,342 active cases as of Friday, Jan. 22. That’s down almost 2,000 cases from one week ago.

The Mountain State is also reporting 998 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 113,615. Health officials have reported more than 1,000 new daily cases only twice since Saturday, Jan. 16.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. A total of 1,856 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old male from Barbour County, an 86-year-old female from Mercer County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old male from McDowell County, a 97-year-old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year-old female from Pendleton County.

The state has received a total of 1,820,409 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.93% and a current cumulative rate of 5.52%. Health officials say 86,417 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data as of Jan. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 35,991 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 146,469 people in the state have received their first dose.

The County Alert System map shows 15 counties in red. Those counties include Mingo, Boone, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wirt and Braxton counties. Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Calhoun, Monongalia, Taylor, Randolph and Webster counties are gold while McDowell, Mercer, Mineral and Lewis counties are orange. Tucker County is listed as green and the remaining 27 counties are in orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.