WV’s active COVID-19 cases decline, no counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Active cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the Mountain State with 6,780 reported as of Tuesday, May 11, down by 203 cases since yesterday’s report. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this is the lowest the state’s active cases have been since April 2.

Health officials also say there are no red counties on today’s County Alert System map. Counties listed as orange include Mingo, Wayne, Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer, Nicholas, Hampshire, Berkeley, Wetzel and Marshall counties.

The map lists Marion, Tyler, Braxton, Clay, Greenbrier, Mercer, Raleigh, Boone, Logan and Lincoln counties as gold, while Fayette, Kanawha, Roane, Randolph, Hardy, Morgan, Jefferson, Harrison, Doddridge, Pleasants and Hancock counties are in yellow.

The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 258 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 156,875 cases since the pandemic began. The state has confirmed a total of 1,216 variant cases with 982 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, three cases of the Brazillian Variant and 226 cases of the California Variant.

The WV DHHR also says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,734 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

Of the state’s 6,780 active cases, health officials say 253 West Virginians are currently hospitalized, with COVID-19 with 78 patients in the ICU and 36on a ventilator.

The state has received a total of 2,800,152 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.46% and a cumulative rate of 5.14%. A total of 147,361 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, at least 814,680 West Virginians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 681,157 people in the state have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – WACO Center, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wirt County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.