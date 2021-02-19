WV’s active COVID-19 cases drop below 10K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first day since Nov. 14, 2020, the Mountain State is reporting fewer than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19. As of 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 9,624 active cases of COVID-19.

The state’s active cases peaked at 29,257 on Jan. 10, and the number has been falling every day since Jan. 15. According to state health officials, 117,183 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations are also down below 300 in the Mountain State for the first time since Nov. 10. Of the 293 patients currently hospitalized, 68 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 12 more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,248. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said today in the past six weeks, the state has seen a 72% reduction in the number of deaths reported.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 51-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old male from Fayette County, an 87-year-old male from Jackson County, an 85-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year-old male from Wood County, an 88-year-old male from Wayne County, a 91-year-old female from Mercer County, a 92-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Jackson County, and a 54-year-old female from Marion County.

Health officials also reported 295 new cases of COVID-19. The state has recorded 129,055 cases throughout the pandemic. The WV DHHR says the state has received a total of 2,099,685 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily positivity rate of 3.12% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.52%.

A total of 154,798 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, with 258,451 West Virginians receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Boone, Lincoln, Cabell, Putnam, Ritchie, Doddridge, Wetzel, Monongalia and Berkeley counties are in orange. No counties are currently red on the map.

Gold counties on the state’s map include Jefferson, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Nicholas, Lewis, Wood, Wirt, Wayne and Logan counties. WV counties in yellow include Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Webster, Tyler, Marion, Marshall, Ohio and Brooke counties.

The state now has 25 of 55 counties in green, including, McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Randolph, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Harrison, Taylor, Hancock, Morgan, Mineral, Pleasants, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton and Clay counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,163), Berkeley (9,532), Boone (1,538), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,983), Cabell (7,646), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (460), Fayette (2,587), Gilmer (699), Grant (1,044), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,491), Hancock (2,565), Hardy (1,257), Harrison (4,788), Jackson (1,638), Jefferson (3,560), Kanawha (11,795), Lewis (1,012), Lincoln (1,198), Logan (2,643), Marion (3,601), Marshall (2,967), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,334), Mercer (4,138), Mineral (2,567), Mingo (2,082), Monongalia (7,716), Monroe (930), Morgan (909), Nicholas (1,154), Ohio (3,567), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (580), Preston (2,499), Putnam (4,116), Raleigh (4,561), Randolph (2,356), Ritchie (604), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,640), Wayne (2,576), Webster (289), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,908), Wyoming (1,716).