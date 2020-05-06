WV’s Catholic leaders begin planning to resume public Masses

WHEELING, WV – As government officials begin the process of re-opening the economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said plans are underway to resume the public celebration of Mass in churches across the

Diocese.

A committee, compiled of religious and lay leaders, are working on recommendations to

safely resume the public celebration of the Mass, according to a news release from the Diocese.

Bishop Mark Brennan

“The Governor has laid out a series of specific guidelines that must be followed in order to safely

resume the public celebration of Mass in Churches across the state after the stay at home order is

lifted,” Bishop Brennan said. “While respecting our public officials’ norms, we are developing

our plan for the resumption of public Masses on the basis of Catholic liturgical practice and

Church law as well as with an abundance of caution to preserve the health and safety of our

people and their priests. Additionally, the dispensation to attend Mass on Sunday will be continued until further notice. There are many across our Diocese who are elderly or who are in what health officials deem ‘high risk’ for COVID-19. We must continue the dispensation for their benefit, and I encourage those faithful to remain in their homes and continue to watch Masses on TV or via live stream.”

The committee will compile the norms which will then be sent to parishes, according to the news release. The parishes will then submit an action plan which must be approved by the bishop before public Masses can resume, church officials said.

Among the norms set forth by the governor are mandates that ensure proper social distancing is

maintained inside of churches:

Leaving every other pew empty

Instructing people who are sick to stay home

Maintaining proper hygiene and making hand sanitizer available to all

Requiring those in attendance to wear a facemask

Properly sanitizing surfaces after each Mass.

There will also be a limited amount of people allowed inside the churches at a specific time, officials said.

“The committee is researching ways to creatively enter and exit churches while maintaining proper social distancing. We are looking at additional measures such as emptying the Holy Water fonts; changing the methods of taking up the offertory collection during Mass; and limiting the number of musicians and cantors,” Msgr. Eugene Ostrowski, vicar general for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said.

The Diocese will also maintain recommendations set forth before the suspension of public

celebrations of the Mass, according to the news release. These include:

Suspending the “sign of peace” during the Mass

Not offering the Precious Blood during Communion

Requiring all volunteers and liturgical ministers maintain proper hygiene before and during Mass

“There are a great number of challenges to safely gather our faithful in Churches throughout the

State,” Ostrowski said. “It is prudent for us to do so in the safest manner possible. This

committee is determined to ensure the health and safety of the Catholic faithful as well as our

priests. Doing so fulfills Christ’s command to love our neighbor.”

Officials at the Diocese also said that the live stream of daily and weekend Masses will continue

post-quarantine on its website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories