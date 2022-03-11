MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s an Instagrammer’s dream! West Virginia’s first selfie studio has now opened inside of the Morgantown Mall.

The Forever Rose Room offers several large and small booths of decorative backgrounds for patrons to take photos either as a selfie or with a professional photographer.

The Forever Rose Room (WBOY Image)

Photo-takers pay a flat rate depending on how many people and the needs, and they can take as many photos as they want.

The studio can also host gatherings, such as baby and wedding showers, and birthday parties.

A backdrop in the Forever Rose Room (WBOY Image)

According to owners Nicole McKinney and Brittany Fink, the selfie studio idea is growing in several areas of the country.

“One of the big things we said that our space is used for is just something that lasts forever. Whether it be your engagement picture, your baby shower picture, even your wedding photos,” said McKinney. “Just something to hang on the wall or keep in your phone. Just a memory that lasts forever, and that’s kind of where the name of the place came from, ‘The Forever Rose Room’.”

The Forever Rose Room is located near the food court of the mall. You can purchase tickets on their website for sessions here. You can also check out their Facebook page here.