1  of  2
Live Now
Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket
Coronavirus Updates

WV’s percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops as testing increases

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.9%.

As of 1 p.m. June 8, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 113,535 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,153 total cases, 1.468 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (331/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (139/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (133/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories