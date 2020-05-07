WV’s senators introduce bill to remove EDA grant obstacles for broadband projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act, which would remove obstacles for broadband projects to receive Economic Development Administration grants. The senators say the legislation ensures local communities can partner with the private sector and gives communities more flexibility in complying with their funding match requirements.

“Coronavirus has underlined how critical broadband infrastructure is—whether you’re working from home, finishing school assignments, or in need of a telehealth appointment,” Capito says. “Since my first days in the Senate, I’ve made sure West Virginia is getting our fair share of EDA dollars, but there’s still red tape that can prevent communities from accessing these resources to advance broadband deployment.”

Capito says the E-BRIDGE Act works to correct the issues making it difficult to use EDA dollars to advance broadband. Manchin says having reliable access to broadband is important, especially now with telework, telehealth and online education becoming a big part of West Virginians’ lives due to the pandemic.

“Access to reliable broadband is crucial in the 21st century and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many West Virginians are adjusting to staying at home and working from home. This puts a spotlight on the need to expand broadband access across rural states like West Virginia because we all know that broadband access is virtually nonexistent in many areas of our state,” says Manchin. “As a Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I strongly support the EDA which provides critical assistance to coal communities and rural areas like West Virginia. Along with their current work, the EDA wants to expand to assisting communities with broadband access in West Virginia, and I’ve heard from many West Virginians who would welcome the EDA involvement..”

The senators say some specifics of the bill would include:

Eliminating barriers to investments in broadband in distressed communities, making them eligible for EDA grants.

Clarifying that eligible recipients may include public-private partnerships and consortiums to leverage private sector expertise in project development.

Providing flexibility in the procurement process to account for limited availability of broadband services in distressed communities.

Clarifying that funds can be combined with other federal resources.

Providing flexibility on accounting for in-kind methods to meet non-federal cost share.

The full bill is available on Senator Capito’s website.

