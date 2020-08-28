WV’s Supreme Court of Appeals returning to in-person oral arguments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will resume in-person oral arguments at the beginning of the Fall Term Sept. 1.

Court officials say changes have been made to the protocol for additional safety measures. Each case is set for a specific time beginning at 10 a.m. Instead of all attorneys reporting to the courtroom at 10 a.m., the court is asking them not to arrive until ten minutes before the scheduled time for their case.

“The health of attorneys, their clients, the public and our staff is our top priority,” said Chief Justice Tim Armstead. “Although we successfully held virtual arguments last spring, we believe the new protocols, including social distancing and other precautions, will allow us to safely return to in-person hearings.”

Arguments for Rule 20 cases are scheduled to be heard first, with 40 minutes set for each case. Arguments for Rule 19 cases will follow with 20 minutes scheduled per case, according to the court officials.

Oral argument dockets are available on the West Virginia Judiciary website’s Calendar and Docket page. Arguments will be webcast live and recorded to post on the Court’s YouTube Channel at a later date.

