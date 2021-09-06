WV’s total COVID-19 case count nears 200K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is edging closer to 200,000 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the pandemic.

The 1,316 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Sept. 6 bring the state to 199,300 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 21,500 are now active. On Saturday, the state surpassed 20,000 active cases for the first time since Feb. 2, 2021, when 20,014 cases were reported. Between that date and July 9, the state dropped down to 882 active COVID-19 cases. In just under two months, it has spiked back up, now much closer to its Jan. 11 record high of 29,057, than its most recent record low.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Map)

Health officials say 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,148. The deaths include a 102-year-old and three West Virginians aged 50 or younger.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, a 102-year old female from Doddridge County, a 46-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Pendleton County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choosing to be vaccinated can protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

The state has received a total of 3,491,052 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.73% and a cumulative rate of 5.33% A total of 174,652 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are in green or yellow. The only two counties listed as gold are Pleasants and Tucker counties.

The map lists Lincoln, Fayette, Pocahontas, Roane, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Barbour, Morgan, Jefferson, Ohio and Hancock counties as orange.

The remaining 41 of the state’s 55 counties are all in red. These include Berkeley, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Marion, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Calhoun, Wirt, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Upshur and Randolph counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk of community transmission on its COVID-19 Data Tracker map.

The WV DHHR says 72.3% of the state’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.8% are fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647), Wyoming (2,623).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Preston County 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Rowlesburg Ox Roast, Rowlesburg Park, Rowlesburg, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at operations trailer), Grafton, WV

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.