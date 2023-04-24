CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police announced changes to the organization’s Senior Staff on Monday.

According to a release, the following appointments were made:

B.L. Mankins now holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as of April 22, 2023. Mankins’ previous rank was Lieutenant – Professional Standards of Troop 6).

E.D. Widmeyer now holds the rank of Major (Chief of Field) as of April 8, 2023. Widmeyer’s previous rank was Northern Command.

A.S. Perdue now holds the rank of Major (Professional Standards) as of April 22, 2023. Perdue’s previous rank was Captain of Troop 5.

R.M. Hogan now holds the rank of Captain of Troop 1 as of April 22, 2023. Hogan’s previous rank was First Sergeant/District Commander.

G.S. Losh now holds the rank of Captain of Troop 5 as of April 22, 2023. Losh’s previous rank was First Sergeant/District Commander.

L.J. Deskins now holds the rank of Captain of Troop 8-BCI as of April 22, 2023. Hogan’s previous rank was First Sergeant/Regional Coordinater-BCI.

The WVSP says two transfers were also made upon the request of the WVSP member:

According to the WVSP. T.L. Foreman, previously Captain of Troop 4, requested to return to the permanent rank of Lieutenant and transfer to Lieutenant Professional Standards of Troop 6; and J.E. Davis, previously Captain of Troop 8-BCI requested to return to the permanent rank of First Sergeant and transferred to First Sergeant BCI in Beckley.

The West Virginia State Police says three Troopers were also granted retirement through the State Police Retirement Board. Major T.L. Williams retirement was granted as of April 7, 2023, and Lieutenant Colonel D.M. Nelson and Captain G.L. Stalnaker’s requests for retirement were granted as of April 21, 2023.