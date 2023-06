LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man was arrested Sunday for shooting at multiple homes in the West Hamlin Area of Lincoln County, according to West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

Jamie Lucas, 30, of Branchland was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment on Sunday. He is being held at Western Regional Jail with no bond, according to the jail website.

WVSP said additional charges are pending and the investigation is still active and ongoing.